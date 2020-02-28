California is gradually progressing with electrification of automobiles towards its goal of 1.5 million passenger zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2025 and 5 million by 2030.

According to the California Center for Jobs and the Economy (CCJE), currently, there were 668,430 BEV/PHEV/FCV sold since December 2009 (including 381,929 BEV/FCV), which translates to 13.4% of 5 million goal (7.6% in the case of true zero-emission vehicles, without an internal combustion engine).

The goals:

"As part of the AB 32 climate change program, Executive Order B-48-18 administratively created a goal of 5 million zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) on California roads by 2030. This action expands on the prior Executive Order B-162012, which set a goal of 1.5 million by 2025. While these goals were set administratively, they are embodied in the state’s climate change strategies, and both public and utility ratepayer funds are being used in an attempt to reach this goal, including purchase subsidies, refueling infrastructure, regulatory credit sales that raise the price of traditional fuel vehicles, a continuing net subsidy from gasoline consumers for roads and road repairs, and other measures."

California should be able to achieve both targets - 1.5 million by 2025 and 5 million by 2030.

The required average for the true zero-emission cars (BEVs/FCVs) is over 46,500 per quarter by the end of 2025 and 105,000 by the end of 2030.

For comparison, the total sales in 2019 were 99,704 BEVs (145,864 with plug-in hybrids) or about 25,000 on average per quarter.