The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a bit like the regular Taycan but it's geared more for an outdoorsy, adventurous lifestyle. Now, you can check it out in new colors here.

The imagery comes our way via our friends over at the Taycan Forum. The forum notes that the images make use of some actual photos of the Porsche Mission-E Cross Turismo. Those photos then get some custom colors from the Porsche paint bin. Have a look at the end result in the gallery below.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Rendered In New Colors

4 Photos

Taycan Forum states:

Now we have some color options for the upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo - using some Porsche photography of the Mission-E Cross Turismo. Shown in this thread are versions of the car in Green Mamba (a current Taycan color), Lava Orange (a current Cayenne Coupe color) and Coffee Beige Metallic (one of the soon-to-be-released Taycan colors).

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a follow-up vehicle to the Taycan. The second all-electric car from Porsche, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (based on the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept) is scheduled for market launch one year after the Porsche Taycan - at the end of 2020 or so.

The date was revealed by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume who also named the car the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

It's expected that the tech behind the Taycan Cross Turismo will be the same as in the Taycan. With the regular Taycan now in the spotlight though, the Cross Turismo version hasn't been in the news for a while. We eagerly await some updates on the Cross Turismo from Porsche in the near future.