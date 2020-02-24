If you do not pay careful attention to the last seconds of this video, you’ll probably miss the scene of an apparent tug-of-war. It has been already shot by The Hacksmith YouTube channel putting a Ford F-150 against the half-scale Tesla Cybertruck these guys have finally build. Sadly, the video will be published in a few days. The one above just shows how the small electric pickup truck was finished.

Gallery: The Hacksmith Finally Finishes Half-Scale Tesla Cybertruck

If you expect a tug-of-war, forget it. The small electric pickup truck would not stand a chance against a more massive automobile. That is why the promise was to see the mini-Cybertruck tow the Ford F-150, but we cannot say the same about the smaller vehicles that appear on the video as well.

The guys from The Hacksmith believe this is the most polished project they have ever made. We are not familiar with their other projects, but the mini-Cybertruck has so many details we are only missing real doors – which would be useless for getting in – and the cameras working as rear-view mirrors.

The half-scale Cybertruck has a central screen made with an iPad that allows the guys from Hacksmith to control everything inside it. It has a working charging port, a working folding tailgate, and so many other details you would better watch the video to get them yourself. Not because we do not want to share them, but because the fun is discovering them.

The Hacksmith team even got a new rear motor, with more torque. That was probably due to the F-150 tug-of-war challenge they had in mind right from the beginning of the project.

According to the video, they have spent $50,143.94 on the tiny Cybertruck. It could have been more, with a $16,002.86 expenditure on parts, but they got some at no cost.

Even so, the half-scale Cybertruck price is beyond the one expected for the real thing – at least in its entry-level derivative. As one of the video presenters state, that is the beauty of mass-production. They estimate Tesla may have spent more than $1 million on that Cybertruck prototype we often see around.

Have fun with this video, and stay tuned for the Ford-F150 towing they have promised and briefly shown.