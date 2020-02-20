The Global Power Synergy plc (GPSC), an electricity and utility company from Thailand, announced a $35.2 million investment in the first, small-scale battery cell plant in the country.

The main idea is to utilize 24M SemiSolid technology, which previously was validated by Kyocera.

The initial manufacturing capacity will be just 30 MWh annually, starting before the end of 2020, with an option for extension to 100 MWh at full scale.

"GPSC has signed a contract with Thai Takasago Co., Ltd., Japanese Construction Company, to develop the first semi solid lithium ion battery plant in Thailand on 12-rai land plot in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate with total investment of 1.1 billion baht. The construction with the total capacity of 30 megawatt-hour (MWh) is due to complete and commence commercial operation by the end of this year. GPSC aims to penetrate high-end energy storage market in Thailand and ASEAN with further plan to expand the production capacity up to 100 MWh to support future demand."

We are aware that GPSC is not targeting automotive applications yet, but we are always watching whether the new tech with potentially high energy-density (or other advantages) will finally hit the market.

In the case of GPSC, the successful implementation of the first plant might be followed by a gigafactory for EVs:



"Depending on future demand, GPSC will consider building a new giga scale battery plant with potential partners from power industry, electric vehicle manufacturing industry and other related industries in preparation for the increasing demand in the future, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and new smart city development, which help increase competitive advantage in energy businesses."

Over the year, 24M hinted at cells with energy density above 280 Wh/kg or even 350 Wh/kg, which would for sure allow for more range on a single charge.