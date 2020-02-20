High-energy density lithium-ion batteries with 24M SemiSolid technology to be produced in Thailand.
The Global Power Synergy plc (GPSC), an electricity and utility company from Thailand, announced a $35.2 million investment in the first, small-scale battery cell plant in the country.
The main idea is to utilize 24M SemiSolid technology, which previously was validated by Kyocera.
The initial manufacturing capacity will be just 30 MWh annually, starting before the end of 2020, with an option for extension to 100 MWh at full scale.
"GPSC has signed a contract with Thai Takasago Co., Ltd., Japanese Construction Company, to develop the first semi solid lithium ion battery plant in Thailand on 12-rai land plot in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate with total investment of 1.1 billion baht. The construction with the total capacity of 30 megawatt-hour (MWh) is due to complete and commence commercial operation by the end of this year. GPSC aims to penetrate high-end energy storage market in Thailand and ASEAN with further plan to expand the production capacity up to 100 MWh to support future demand."
We are aware that GPSC is not targeting automotive applications yet, but we are always watching whether the new tech with potentially high energy-density (or other advantages) will finally hit the market.
In the case of GPSC, the successful implementation of the first plant might be followed by a gigafactory for EVs:
"Depending on future demand, GPSC will consider building a new giga scale battery plant with potential partners from power industry, electric vehicle manufacturing industry and other related industries in preparation for the increasing demand in the future, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and new smart city development, which help increase competitive advantage in energy businesses."
Over the year, 24M hinted at cells with energy density above 280 Wh/kg or even 350 Wh/kg, which would for sure allow for more range on a single charge.
The facility is expected to begin commercial operation before the end of 2020
Mr. Chawalit Tippawanich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited or GPSC, the innovative power flagship of PTT Group, said today (February 19, 2020) that GPSC has signed 295 million baht semi solid battery pilot plant EPC contract to construct Thailand’s first semi solid battery plant with Thai Takasago Co., Ltd., a professional Japanese company with extensive experiences in battery plant construction. The total investment of this battery plant (including machines and equipment) is estimated at 1.1 billion baht. This first semi solid battery plant will be constructed on 12-rai land plot of Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong province, which is due to complete and commence commercial operation within December this year.
“Thai Takasago has been selected to be the EPC contractor of our battery plant because of its extensive experiences in constructing battery plants and other plants requiring advanced humidity control system and dry room in electronic and medical industries. With more than 39-year experience of Thai Takasago, GPSC strongly believes that Thai Takasago can complete the construction and GPSC can commercial operation as planned,” said Mr. Chawalit.
The production capacity of the plant at initial phase is 30 MWh, with the expansion plan up to 100 MWh full capacity.
“GPSC is PTT Group’s flagship in power business, which has been focusing on developing new S-Curve innovation to align with disruptive technology. The battery plant will lead GPSC to be a leading energy management solution provider, using unique technology from 24M Technologies (a Boston based semi solid lithium ion battery licensor), GPSC aim to produce and distribute the battery produced from this plant in Thailand and ASEAN market. GPSC plans to produce the battery to serve the needs of PTT Group at initial stage and will expand to Thailand and ASEAN market to meet rising demand in the region particularly in Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines” said Mr. Chawalit.
About GPSC
The shares of GPSC are held by PTT (22.8%), PTT Global Chemical or PTTGC (22.7%), Thaioil or TOP (8.9%), Thai Oil Power or TP (20.8%) and public investors (24.8%).
GPSC, an electricity and utility flagship of PTT group with core business to generate and supply electricity, steam and utilities to its industrial customers, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA). The total current generating capacity according to Equity MW is around 5,026 MW of electricity, around 2,876 tons per hour of steam, around 15,400 refrigeration tons of water and around 7,372 cubic meters per hour of processed water.