Chevy Bolt EV owners rejoice: your app just got a serious upgrade. The mychevrolet app is used across the Chevrolet range, but Bolt EV owners get a special feature with Energy Assist. And now, it's been powered up to make charging on the go easier by simplifying payment and giving you a heads-up about charging station availability before you arrive, among other things.

Bolt EV owners have been able to plot a road trip on their phone, as you can see demonstrated in the video above. Now though, you can get details about the availability of chargers in the EVgo and Chargepoint networks, with that info from more partners to be added in the future. It's one thing to know a charger exists – the app can show you 40,000 stations across North America, belonging to all the various networks – but it's quite another to know if a particular charger is out of service, or maybe busy charging another vehicle.

Energy Assist also keeps tabs on your car's state of charge and energy consumption as you travel a route. So, if for some reason your planned destination becomes a nonviable option, it will let you know.

One of the biggest hassles with charging has always been payment. Now, the app has Start-to-Charge, which allows you to pull up to a partnered spot, plug in, and tap your phone to begin the charging and handle the payment seamlessly.

Want to share your experience, good or bad, with your fellow EV drivers (or maybe your future self)? The app now allows you to leave feedback and rate the various stations you use. So, not only can you tell if a station is available, but you might also be able to find out what is especially good (or bad) about a particular stop.

General Motors apparently believes all this added information is valuable. Fortunately, they are making Energy Assist free for owners for the first five years. And, it is transferrable to 2nd-hand owners within that original time frame. After that, however, GM currently says it will charge. If you have a Bolt EV purchased after May 2018 you can choose between the Remote Access plan for $14.99 per month or the Unlimited Access plan for $39.99 per month. Owners who have purchased their vehicles prior to that date will have a different selection of plans.

Right now, the Chevy Bolt is, sadly, the only plug-in car offered by GM's various brands, but that will be changing. The automaker made huge waves with the announcement of its GMC Hummer EV coming in late 2021 and we'll also soon see the debut of an all-electric Cadillac crossover. While GM isn't saying how Energy Assist or similar features will be integrated into those vehicles, we have no doubt that they will benefit from the technology and that it will be further improved as we get closer to those launches.