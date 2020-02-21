EVBox (part of the French energy company ENGIE) is coming to North America. The company just announced the lease of a North American headquarters and production facility at Innovation Park in Libertyville, outside Chicago, Illinois.

The plan is to start operation this summer and prepare a production line for "around 200 units of DC charging units per week in the initial phase". That would be up to 10,000 DC chargers annually, which sounds quite ambitious.

"EVBox signed the lease for its first North American headquarters and production facility, just outside Chicago, Illinois. The facility will take up approximately 60,000 sq. ft. of the Innovation Park campus in Libertyville, IL, located around 40 miles north of Chicago. At this new site, EVBox will be able to produce around 200 units of DC charging units per week in the initial phase—a level of production expected to create between 80 and 120 new jobs in the immediate region."

EVbox is not entirely new in North America, as the company already has offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The offer includes various AC and DC charging stations. The latest DC units are:

EVBox Troniq 100 (up to 100 kW)

to be available globally from Q2 2020



to be available globally from Q3 2020

EVBox charging stations

"At CES 2020, Las Vegas, EVBox is introducing its fast charger EVBox Troniq 100 and the redesign of the HPC, ultra-fast charger Ultroniq. With the exponential increase of EVs with higher charging capability, EVBox Troniq 100 was developed with the end-user in mind, in order to provide 100 kW charging and to ensure high reliability. High performance components allow maximum power to be delivered at all times. The EVBox Ultroniq offers ultra-fast charging with a powerful output of up to 350 kW—its modular configurations of different units assure compatibility for every use case across the world. The robust design will maintain optimal performance even in extreme weather conditions at any location, and the larger integrated touch screen makes it easy for the EV driver to interact with the station. Both charging stations ensure an outstanding customer experience as a result of improved cable management with retractable and enduring cables, colorful LED lights to guide the user, and wheelchair accessibility.

Key features of EVBox Troniq 100 and EVBox Ultroniq · Full power continuously, distributed efficiently (200 A full power with EVBox Troniq 100 and 500 A full power with EVBox Ultroniq) · Load balancing to make the most efficient use of available power · Training and certification to partners for installations · Support with on-site commissioning to ensure a smooth start · Auto-retractable cables to increase their longevity · Larger touch screen for easy use · Stations are designed to be accessible to everyone (wheelchair adapted)"