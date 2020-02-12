Energy company E.ON and Volkswagen Group Components join forces to make ultra-fast charging simpler, less expensive and possible everywhere - compared to standard solutions.

The idea is to use a fast charger equipped with its own battery energy storage, so the unit would be flexible in terms of power supply and faster to install.

In most case scenarios, a simple and popular industrial three-phase power supply of 43 kW (or even 22 kW) would be enough to support a 150 kW charger with an ESS. Sure, it's more expensive due to batteries, but the installation might be far cheaper, as well as the monthly utility bills would be significantly lower.

"E.ON and Volkswagen Group Components are giving a new impetus with the prototype of a new, flexible ultra-fast charging station that will be presented in Essen. By integrating a battery system, it will be possible to install ultra-fast charging stations almost anywhere and at significantly lower cost without civil engineering or mains connection. According to E.ON and Volkswagen Group Components, the new technology paves the way for a larger number of ultra-fast charging points to be installed where they are needed. E.ON is seeing demand for this solution from municipal utilities and local authorities as well as from filling stations and service areas. In addition, the offer is tailored to the electrification of retail parking lots and logistics companies such as parcel services."

Volkswagen Group Components already produces Mobile Charging Stations (with up to 360 kWh battery packs).

The unit mentioned for E.ON would be dual-head 150 kW CCS charger (total 300 kW) - powerful enough to replenish some 200 km (125 miles) of range in 15 minutes.

As in the case of other modern fast chargers, they will be connected, allowing for over-the-air updates, service and management.

"The stations are installed according to the plug & play principle – simply put them down, connect them and configure them online. The quick charging system can charge two e-cars with up to 150 kilowatts of power at the same time, thus providing an additional range of around 200 km on average in just 15 minutes. To ensure that the battery installed in the charging station always has sufficient capacity, it is permanently fed by a conventional 16 to 63 ampere power connection. E.ON will operate the rapid chargers exclusively with green electricity. Updates, remote maintenance and billing of the charging points will be carried out via E.ON's central software platform. The technology meets all the requirements for financial support under both the EU and the German directive and complies with the requirements of calibration law." "The business model was developed jointly by E.ON and Volkswagen Group Components. The hardware component is an innovation of the automotive company combined with E.ON's proven operator system and market knowledge. Volkswagen Group Components will start series production this year. In the second half of the year, E.ON will intensively test the new charging points at six motorway filling stations and then launch them on the German market under the name E.ON Drive Booster."

Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components, Thomas Schmall:

"The flexible ultra-fast charging station developed by us is an important component for a comprehensive network of charging points. At the same time, its innovative approach to quick and easy installation enables us to meet the needs of our customers. The cooperation with E.ON is an important step towards integrating this technology into the charging infrastructure quickly and in line with demand."

E.ON Board of Management member Karsten Wildberger: