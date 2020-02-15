There is a lot going on in Canada in terms of fast-charging infrastructure as Petro-Canada launched a coast-to-coast network, Tesla completed its coast-to-coast Supercharging highway and Electrify Canada is expanding.

The latest news is that the Government of Canada will provide an additional $8 million CAD for more fast chargers in Ontario.

The plan is to build 160 chargers at 73 locations, which would be $110,000 per site and $50,000 per charger on average.

"The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that the government is investing $8 million to build 160 fast chargers at 73 locations for EVs across the province to help Ontarians transition to a clean energy future. Funding, which Minister Bains announced at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show, is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), and will allow Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to build one of the province’s largest EV networks."

The investment is part of the strategic plan to switch to zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

Natural Resources Canada so far provided support for more than 830 fast chargers (built or under construction).

The government is additionally offering noticeable incentives:

"The Government of Canada is making zero-emission vehicles more affordable for Canadian consumers by offering a purchase incentive of up to $5,000 and full tax write-offs for zero-emission vehicle business use."

Source: canada.ca