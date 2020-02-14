Turns out you're more likely to get lucky if you own an electric car.
Chances are, rolling up to a date in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or another electric car like a Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and so on, seemingly improves your chances of landing a second date.
And no, we aren't making this up. According to a Ford survey, people "vibe with electric vehicles." Ford even goes so far as to say that the Mach-E "might land you a second date – if you play your cards right."
The actual findings from the survey are as follows:
Two in three people said they would pick an electric vehicle to make a good first impression on someone. Eight out of ten are down for an electric-powered date night – with three in four saying they’d prefer to date an electric vehicle owner.
But for Valentine's Day, Ford presented the survey results with a bit of humor and twist. Regardless, the findings are that electric cars create a good first impression and on the dating scene, owning an electric car might actually improve your chance of success.
Read more on how you might get lucky by owning the Mach-E in the Ford press release below:
And if rolling up in your Mustang Mach-E impressed your date, then you better have a plan. Thankfully, you’re covered. Our first-ever cloud-connected communications system – called SYNC® 4A in the Mustang Mach-E – lets you find the right place for a romantic dinner powered by Yelp’s reviews and ratings of the hottest dining spots.
*The survey was conducted by global research and analytics consultancy PSB in June 2019 covering 3,000 people across Europe, USA and China between June 6 and June 14.