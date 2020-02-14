Chances are, rolling up to a date in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or another electric car like a Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and so on, seemingly improves your chances of landing a second date.

And no, we aren't making this up. According to a Ford survey, people "vibe with electric vehicles." Ford even goes so far as to say that the Mach-E "might land you a second date – if you play your cards right."

The actual findings from the survey are as follows:

Two in three people said they would pick an electric vehicle to make a good first impression on someone. Eight out of ten are down for an electric-powered date night – with three in four saying they’d prefer to date an electric vehicle owner.

But for Valentine's Day, Ford presented the survey results with a bit of humor and twist. Regardless, the findings are that electric cars create a good first impression and on the dating scene, owning an electric car might actually improve your chance of success.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

108 Photos

Read more on how you might get lucky by owning the Mach-E in the Ford press release below: