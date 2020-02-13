Automobili Pininfarina announced dynamic mule testing of the upcoming all-electric Pininfarina Battista hypercar, which is scheduled for the first deliveries before the end of this year.

The company boasts that it has already achieved 80% of its performance capability without issue, matching the most powerful combustion engine-powered hypercars. The goal is to achieve 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under 2 seconds.

"The Battista’s technical development schedule is headed by Automobili Pininfarina Sportscar Director Rene Wollmann, formerly of Mercedes-AMG. In the driving seat of Battista prototype vehicles will be former Formula One and Formula E legend Nick Heidfeld, now a Development Driver and Ambassador for the Italian luxury car marque.

Rene Wollmann commented:

“The mule vehicles running the chassis and powertrain concepts for Battista have already achieved 80 per cent of their performance capability without issue. This means that our EV performance is already equal to the most powerful combustion engine-powered hypercar currently in the world. And in the simulation and wind tunnel testing phase, by fine tuning the aero packaging, we’ve already seen a significant increase in the potential range of Battista versus our original prediction.

The final version of the hand-crafted Battista will be unveiled at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show and the prospective clients will be offered to test a prototype in the first half of 2020.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Design Officer Luca Borgogno said:

“We have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive response to the aesthetics of Battista since it was first revealed. So we have chosen to create a playful and interesting prototype livery design that is clearly inspired by the electrifying performance that lies beneath its beautiful exterior. “Yet our ambition is always to further delight our future clients. To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the famous Pininfarina design house, the team at Automobili Pininfarina is now preparing the ultimate expression of Battista hypercar design, ready for its world premiere at next month’s Geneva International Motor Show.”

