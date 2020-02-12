We're more than elated to report that our recent EVs & Tea event went off without a hitch. For those unaware, MYEV, InsideEVs, and EVANNEX teamed up to host our first annual EVs & Tea event this past weekend in Miami, Florida, right next door to our Motorsport headquarters.

We're very ultimately thankful to the MYEV team for doing all the behind-the-scenes work to put this event on in partnership with EVANNEX. If you're in the market for an EV, MYEV has an exclusive platform to buy and sell electric vehicles. Its ultimate goal is to push EV adoption forward through the power of education and used electric vehicle sales.

The special event was kicked off by Ceyhan Cagatay (Director of Product & Strategy at Motorsport Network and MYEV) who launched the site with its founder, Dmitry Kozko, who also hosted the first panel, which you'll see in the video below.

It took place at a unique park coined BaseCamp Miami. The entire event was outdoors in a huge area (thankfully the weather cooperated, as it was a balmy 75 degrees and overcast, but the sun did show its face on a few occasions, so much so that in the course of just four hours, my pale Michigan face got sunburned rather quickly) and it featured some 700 registered EVs. This event banked on our partner EVANNEX's previous Cars and Coffee events, though we took everything to a whole new level in terms of space, applicants, and festivities.

InsideEVs (IEV) was fortunate to attend the event. We'll say that it was incredible to meet many new people who are dedicated to the EV industry and its growth and overall EV adoption. It was also really amazing to connect with the greater EV community. Needless to say, we made many new and positive connections, which may eventually play out to help IEV grow even further.

Fortunately, I was actually able to be a part of one of the two EV-related panel discussions hosted at the event. The first, which I watched intently, was comprised of folks like Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring), Michael Bodner, (Teslatunity), Rafael Santoni, (TesLatino), and Thomas Sun from AmpUp.

My panel consisted of the famed Brooks Weisblat (DragTimes), as well as Trevor Page (Tesla Owners Online), Eli Burton (Starman and My Tesla Adventure and Tesla Geeks Show podcast), and the truly motivating "glue of the Tesla and EV community," vice president of the Austin, Texas Tesla Owner's Club, Tesla Geeks Show contributor, the man who brought Tesla to Kazakhstan, and just simply the epitome of all things EV and Tesla, Anuarbek Imanbaev.

Gallery: EVs And Tea

53 Photos

At any rate, check out the gallery above to see what we experienced. Moreover, in the future, we encourage you to do your research and work to attend any like events in your area. We feel we're safe to say you won't be disappointed. The current EV community is hugely supportive and incredible in many ways.

We hope to see you next year at our upcoming EV event. Sign up for more info related to future events by following and clicking here. Please share your experiences with us in the comment section below. With that said, we'll leave you with Trevor Page's awesome video coverage, as well as a some other videos we found: