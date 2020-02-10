Volkswagen of America's Chief Operating Officer Johan de Nysschen, told Roadshow at the Chicago Auto Show that the recently refreshed Passat model "has a finite lifespan in terms of our planning".

With just 14,123 sales in the U.S. last year, a major change - possibly to an all-electric model would not be a bad idea.

The first thought is that the Passat will be replaced by a production version of the Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion (sedan) and Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion (station wagon) concepts.

"But what comes after the current Passat? "It's probably a reasonable assumption that when this Passat reaches the end of its lifecycle, its successor will probably not feature an internal combustion engine," de Nysschen said."

The European Passat is offered in conventional form and as the plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Passat GTE. The all-electric version, based on the all-new MEB platform, reportedly will be named ID.5 and enter production within two years.

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion specs:

range og up to 590 km (367 miles) WLTP or 300 miles (483 km) EPA

or 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable)

battery (77 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds (5.0 seconds to 60 mph)

(5.0 seconds to 60 mph) all-wheel drive (there will be also rear-wheel-drive option)

system output of up to 250 kW (with 205 kW rear motor and 75 kW front motor)

based on MEB platform

drag coefficient of 0.24

Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion specs:

up to 413 miles (665 km) of range

of range 111 kWh battery pack

battery pack double motor all-wheel drive

225 kW of power (75 kW front and 150 kW rear)

of power (75 kW front and 150 kW rear) 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds

112 mph (180 km/h) top speed

