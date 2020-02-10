Nikola has just revealed its Badger electric pickup truck concept. With an estimated total range of 600 miles (a blended figure that includes the use of hydrogen) or 300 miles on battery alone, the Badger seems impressive. It zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds.

The Badger, though just a concept for now, aims to compete with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Hummer electric pickup truck, Ford F-150 electric truck and more in the ever-growing segment of electric trucks.

Gallery: Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck

2 Photos

Nikola is mostly known for its zero-emission semi trucks, including the stylish Tre, but now the automaker is venturing into the field of pickup trucks with the Badger. Key specs include:

600 miles on blended FCEV / BEV

300 miles on BEV alone

Operates on blended FCEV / BEV or BEV only by touch of a button

906 HP peak

455 HP continuous

980 ft. lbs. of torque

160 kWh, flooded module - lithium-ion battery

120 kW fuel cell

Advanced Supercapacitor Launch Assist that blends with lithium ion and fuel-cell

-20F operating environments without major performance or SOC losses

Towing capacity of over 8,000 pounds

Operating targets without motor stalls up to 50% grade

15 kW power export outlet

Compatible with industry-standard charging for BEV mode

Five seats

Truck dimensions: 5900 mm long x 1850 mm tall x 2160 mm wide a 1560 mm bed width

*Specs may vary according to FCEV or BEV-only mode, temperature, elevation, tires, wheels, software packages, production requirements, hardware and/or regulations.

We're not big fans of the use of hydrogen, as the fuel cell system adds complexity and cost, but in this case even without the hydrogren, the truck has a decent range of 300 miles.

Nikola adds:

The Badger will make its first appearance at Nikola World 2020; expected in September

Nikola is currently planning 700 hydrogen stations to give North America hydrogen coverage

In terms of power and performance, Nikola states:

Unlike anything on the market, the advanced electric pickup is designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class. The Badger is engineered to deliver 980 ft. lbs. of torque, 906 peak HP and 455 continuous HP. The Badger will be built in conjunction with another OEM utilizing their certified parts and manufacturing facilities.

We wonder who the OEM is now?

Badger will be equipped for worksite duty too:

The electric pickup is designed to handle what a construction company could throw at it and is engineered to outperform all electric pickup trucks on the market in both continuous towing, HP and range. The Badger will be outfitted with a 15-kilowatt power outlet for tools, lights and compressors, which is enough power to assist a construction site for approximately 12 hours without a generator.

Taking a page out of the playbook of the Porsche Taycan, Nikola comments:

The Badger was designed to handle 0-100 mph launches with minimal loss of performance and to operate on grades up to 40% through advanced software blending of batteries and fuel-cell. With a fully loaded trailer and combined vehicle weight of 18,000 lbs., the Badger will be able to launch from a standstill on a 30% grade without motor stall.

Repeatable performance is something Porsche has stressed time and again in regards to the Taycan.