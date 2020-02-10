DragTimes takes a Porsche Taycan Turbo S out to the drag strip to find out just how quick this electric machine truly is when it rips down the 1/4-mile. We've seen a few similar tests conducted on the Taycan, but this one proves to be the best yet. Watch it right here.

We've seen tons and tons of Teslas tested at the drag strip, but now it's time to focus our attention on the newcomer. In this case, the newcomer to the electric high-performance scene is the Porsche Taycan.

The version tested here is the top-spec Taycan Turbo S, featuring 750 horsepower and some very wide rubber out back. The Taycan launches off the line with authority. It hooks up immediately and then, in a flash, it's gone.

If you watch the various quarter-mile runs, you'll see just how quick the Taycan Turbo S truly is. The first run nets a time of just 10.529 seconds in the 1/4-mile at a speed of 126.84 MPH. 0-60 MPH checks in at 2.78 seconds. In a word, its acceleration is fierce. The second run is even quicker though with a time of 10.522 seconds. An individual 0-60 MPH run results in a time of 2.59 seconds.

For those wondering, the Tesla Model S Performance turns in slightly better times for both 0-60 MPH and the quarter-mile. To date, the best quarter-mile for the Model S is 10.41 seconds. The quickest 0-60 MPH time we've seen for the Model S is just 2.28 seconds.

The differences here are minor and it would likely come down to the driver, the track and state-of-charge when the two vehicles meet each other at the strip. For sure, it'll be very exciting to watch the Taycan versus Model S matchups that are sure to come our way soon.

Watch the video to see just how impressive the Taycan's performance truly is out at the strip.

Video description via DragTimes on YouTube: