While the Tesla Model 3 is the most efficient EV on the market today, it doesn't charge as quickly as the Porsche Taycan Turbo. However, as we've explained before, efficiency plays a key role in charging speed. Still, there are other factors and considerations at play here.

To clarify, the Model 3 is much more efficient but has a lower peak charging rate. The Taycan has a higher rate but it's lacking in terms of efficiency.

German YouTube channel nextmove has covered the Model 3 relatively extensively in the past. Now, it's starting to report on the Porsche Taycan and compare the two in critical metrics related to EVs.

Nextmove's tests showed that the Taycan isn't able to charge at the advertised 270 kW rate, however, it's not far off. The publication recorded a peak around 250 kW. Nonetheless, the Taycan proved to charge a bit quicker than Porsche's numbers suggest.

After spending some time collecting charging data from the Taycan, nextmove compared it to Model 3 charging speed tests. In the end, the Taycan added more range per hour than the Model 3 even when the Tesla was charging at a V3 Supercharger.

It's important to note, however, that when it comes to shorter charging times, where a small amount of range is attained over a very limited time, the Model 3 prevails. It can add some 100 miles of range in just seven minutes, but its charge begins to taper sooner than that of the Taycan.

Both cars charge quickly under different circumstances, but the Taycan wins overall. With that said, the better choice for you comes down to how you use your EV and what your personal charging situation is.

