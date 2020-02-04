Several images of a Tesla Model Y with white seats recently popped up on Reddit on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. The vehicle is reportedly a Model Y Performance and was spotted in a parking garage in Los Angeles, California.

As far as we can tell, this is the first Model Y spotted in the wild with the white interior. With the all-electric crossover coming to market very soon, people are placing pre-orders and finalizing their decisions.

The latest photos of the Model Y with white seats were posted by u/lastnamethai on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, which directs to a gallery on Imgur with 14 images. We've embedded it below:

Tesla's recent Q4 2019 Earnings report and conference call revealed that the Model Y will be launched prior to the end of Q1 2020, which is ahead of schedule. At this time, we have no reason to doubt this. Tesla has been out testing the Y for some time, it's exceedingly similar to the Model 3 in a number of ways, and the vehicles spotted in the wild appear to be production-ready.

The Model Y is available to order on Tesla's website. It comes in two versions. The Long Range is priced at $52,990 and has 315 miles of range. The Performance variant has the same estimated range and starts at $60,990.