One of Europe’s most popular compact family cars can now be plugged in.

Renault has added a plug-in hybrid to the powertrain lineup for its popular Megane model, as part of the recent mid lifecycle refresh. It’s called the Renault Megane E-Tech and it has an electric-only WLTP range of 30 miles (50 km), and it can reach a top speed of 85 mph (135 km/h) without starting up the four-cylinder gasoline engine.

The manufacturer even rates the Renault E-Tech’s electric range at up to 40 miles (65 km) in urban driving conditions; it draws from a 9.8 kWh battery pack. Its internal combustion engine is a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter, which is mated to two electric motors for a total of 160 horsepower - full efficiency figures have not been released, but Renault expects the model to emit 40 g/Km CO2.

Inside, the Megane E-Tech has a standard 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, complimented by a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster. Unique to the E-Tech are a special menus and screens for both the digital instruments and the infotainment.

You will be able to tell the PHEV model apart by the E-Tech badges on the B-pillar and rear hatch, as well as on the gear selector surround. At launch, only the Megane Estate E-Tech (wagon body style) will be available, but it will also be offered on the hatchback body style not long after.

Gallery: Renault Megane Estate E-Tech

Renault Megane Estate E-Tech
This is Renault second PHEV model to go into production, after the Captur E-Tech, the plug-in version of the automaker’s highly popular subcompact crossover (which is motivated by the same powertrain). Its main Euro rivals now available as plug-ins are the SEAT Leon, the Skoda Octavia and Kia Ceed.