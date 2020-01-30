It's tug of war time once again. This matchup pits a rad Tesla Cybertruck clone against a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. You may be surprised by the result though.

To be clear, the Cybertruck seen here in the work of Garage 54 (additional info on the build here) and it's definitely not the real Tesla Cybertruck. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the real deal though.

Even so, the Cybertruck from Garage 54 is fitted with some beefy tires, which should assist in this pulling contest. However, the slick surface (snow) doesn't help the truck's cause, despite it being 4WD, nor does the weak 4-cylinder engine (the donor vehicle is a UAZ-469 with roughly 70 horsepower) found within the Cybertruck clone.

Further hurting the clone Cybertruck's cause is that its curb weight was just 3,700 or so pounds before the conversion, which saw a lot of components stripped from it. Meanwhile, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo is far heavier by comparison, weighing in at something more like 5,000 pounds.

Following the first tug of war shown in this video, there's a second matchup where the Cybertruck clone gets some additional assistance in the form of another vehicle helping it tug the Porsche. The result in this second matchup is as expected. Finally, there's some deep snow fun to enjoy too.

When Tesla debuted its Cybertruck, it released a video showing it beating a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war contest. The challenge was not without controversy though and Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to repeat the test at a later time.

Since then, there's been no official rematch, but there's been no shortage of new tug of wars challenges featuring various Teslas.

Video description (translated) via Garage 54 on YouTube: