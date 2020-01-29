Tesla's Model Y and Cybertruck announcements were both a very big deal. However, following the reveal of the Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk made it clear that Tesla will not be unveiling any new products for some time. However, new technology announcements are coming.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) put together a brief video showcasing Tesla's upcoming "products." He talks about the Model Y, which we're nearly 100 percent sure will come soon. As far as a Model S and Model X "refresh" is concerned, we really have no way of knowing for sure what's in store.

Perhaps even more promising is Tesla's potential battery upgrade situation, as well as the Plaid powertrain. Hopefully, with the company's upcoming battery and powertrain investor day looming, we'll get more information. Not to mention Tesla's continued work with autonomy (self-driving tech), which should be elaborated on at its annual Autonomy Day.

