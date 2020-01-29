Whenever we talk about videos here, that is because they are informative or bring a new perspective to an important subject. Some help find criminals. Others are funny apart from all of that. The one you see above is hard to classify, although some may find it hilarious. We do not recommend watching it: It is NSFW and teaches how to abuse a car, something some of our readers are accused of doing when Tesla denies them due repairs or buybacks. Ironically, Elon Musk got to say something about the video. He said “!” to the channel owner.

Gallery: This Gallery Wiill Spare You From Watching A Nonsense Flying Tesla Model X Video

This guy is called David Dobrik. We had never heard of him until now, but he has been interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, hangs out with Hollywood stars, and has a Wikipedia page on him. Dobrik is a YouTube celebrity, with 15.6 million followers on the platform. Why? Because of videos like the one above. Get used to the “F” and “S” word if you plan to listen to it. Again, we do not recommend you do. Stick with the gallery or the tweet below.

Regardless of the language, the video is sad for more important reasons. It looks as if Dobrik had randomly met two bikers performing jumps on Los Angeles streets. He then offers them his Tesla Model X so that they can “clear the whole thing.” And they do.

The video does not mention it, but the action takes place at the intersection of Baxter Street and North Alvarado Street in Los Angeles. You can see it below.

On May 22, 2018, Baxter Street became a one-way street downhill on either side of North Alvarado Street, as this article from The Eastsider proves. Probably to prevent people from doing precisely what Dobrik has filmed and allowed pilots to do with his Model X.

Unless it was a stunt – with the knowledge of the LA PD and an ambulance parked somewhere we are not able to see – that footage is a tribute to breaking the law. It is a eulogy to inconsequence and stupidity since the car could lose control and break into one of the houses nearby. It could have killed people.

In Elon Musk’s defense, Dobrik shared just a short clip of the whole thing on Twitter. It does not show what happened, only the flying Model X. What is no excuse is that the Tesla CEO spontaneously gave that some credit: Dobrik did not tag Musk or anything. The video shows the jump took place in a residential street. You can see it right below.

What does “!” mean? Wow? Fantastic? Don’t do that, it’s dangerous? How stupid? The problem is that it can be interpreted as anything, including Tesla CEO condoning its cars to be abused or to pretend they are in a WRC leg in the middle of Los Angeles, pretty close to families that have nothing to do with that.

We get it that it must be a fantastic promotion to have a Tesla Model X as the car of a YouTuber with 15.6 million followers, especially for a company that does not advertise. Anyway, manifesting out of the blue about something that is so evidently wrong in such a dubious way? Silence would have been a better strategy.

As for Dobrik, he is entitled to do whatever he wants with his car. He could burn it, and he probably will if he thinks that would give him more followers. He’ll get another with only a part of the income he may make of something so preposterous. Tesla may even give him one for free. But he does not have the right to put others in danger as he did.

The disappointing part is that there is a reward for Dobrik and other YouTubers for doing things like taking the wrong way at full speed to make a rally jump in a residential area. It does not matter that you broke the speed limit nor that you took the wrong way on purpose. These attitudes risk other people’s lives, but Dobrik and others do that or even worse because the pageviews are worth it.

The sad part is that they will come: this video alone has 6 million pageviews. Aware of attention economics, we feel sorry to report this, but that is our job. The video may get more audience precisely for that. We only hope it doesn’t: It is popular for all the wrong reasons and that is what scares us the most. Not only about YouTube, but about the future as a whole.