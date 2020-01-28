Hide press release Show press release

Opel Grandland X Plug-In Hybrid with Electric All-Wheel Drive

Thu, 23/01/2020 - 13:30

Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 – Summary

300hp system output, AWD: Grandland X Hybrid4 tops Opel’s SUV family

Four driving modes: fully electric, hybrid, AWD and sport

Grandland X PHEV can cover up to 59 kilometres in pure electric mode (WLTP 1 )

Convenient: lithium ion battery fully charged in around two hours

Efficient: regenerative braking converts deceleration to electrical energy

Highly equipped: Grandland X Hybrid4 INNOVATION prices start at €51,165 in Germany

Opel goes electric: entire product portfolio electrified by 2024

Rüsselsheim. The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 – the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle from the German brand – is now ready to drive at Opel dealerships. The elegant Grandland X Hybrid4 combines the power of a 1.6 turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors for a system power output of up to 221kW (300hp). WLTP1 fuel consumption (weighted, combined) is 1.4-1.3 l/100 km with 32-29 g/km CO 2 (NEDC2: 1.6-1.5 l/100 km, 36-34 g/km CO 2 ).

The first plug-in hybrid from Opel is already available in Germany from attractive monthly leasing rates of €399. The all-wheel drive car can be ordered as the highly equipped INNOVATION for €51,165 (RRP including VAT in Germany). Grandland X Hybrid4 buyers in Germany can benefit from company car tax rates for electrified vehicles.

The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 is part of the carmaker’s strategy for meeting future CO 2 targets. Along with the new Opel Corsa-e, it contributes to the electrification of the brand’s entire product portfolio by 2024.

Two electric motors plus combustion engine: powerful hybrid performance

The propulsion system of the Grandland X Hybrid4 comprises:

a WLTP-certified, Euro 6d-compliant 147 kW/200 hp, 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine specially adapted to the hybrid application.

An electric drive system with two electric motors (front: 81kW/110hp; rear: 83kW/113hp), all-wheel drive and a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor, inverter and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle to provide all-wheel traction on demand.

The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 can cover up to 59 kilometres in pure electric mode in the WLTP1 driving cycle (67-69km according to NEDC2). Studies have shown that in Germany, 80 per cent of all daily journeys cover a distance of under 50km, so for these customers the Grandland X Hybrid4 could potentially drive with zero emissions all of the time.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 offers four driving modes – “Electric”, “Hybrid”, “AWD” and “Sport” – allowing drivers to tailor the car’s characteristics to their wishes or to specific driving conditions. For example, choosing “Hybrid” allows the car to automatically select its most efficient method of propulsion, with the possibility of switching to “Electric” for zero-emission driving when reaching a city centre. “e-Save” allows protection of the electrical energy stored in the high voltage battery for later use, e.g. for driving in areas restricted to electric vehicles. “Sport” enables more dynamic driving by combining the power of the engine and the electric motor. Selecting “AWD” enables maximum traction on all kinds of roads.

In addition to demonstrating how Opel democratises innovation with the newest propulsion systems, the Grandland X Hybrid4 shows how Opel always keeps sight of the customer’s needs. For example, the battery is installed under the rear seats in order to optimise space in the interior and the boot.

As electricity is cheaper than petrol, drivers can save money when they regularly recharge the battery instead of putting fuel in the tank. Depending on local prices and distances covered, this can significantly lower energy bills. Charging time depends on the type of charger in use. In addition to the cable supplied with the vehicle for charging from a domestic plug socket, Opel will offer devices for fast charging at public stations and wallboxes at home. For example, the battery can be fully charged in around two hours with a 7.4kW wallbox.

To make charging even more convenient, the Grandland X Hybrid4 will benefit from the dedicated solutions for electrified vehicles supplied by Free2Move Services, the Groupe PSA mobility brand. These are easy to use via the “myOpel” app. The offer will include a charging pass, giving access to more than 125,000 charging points in Europe, and a trip planner, which suggests the best routes based on the car’s residual range and shows the location of charging stations along the route. Connected navigation via the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system takes care of finding the routes and the guidance to the chosen charging station. The “myOpel” app allows checking of the battery’s state-of-charge or programming of a charging time on the wallbox at home. Grandland X Hybrid4 owners can also adjust the climate control or heating via “remote control” from the comfort of their living-room.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will also offer the new OpelConnect service. Helpful functions, such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, checking key vehicle data via an app, direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency call, give the driver and passengers additional peace of mind. Help can be reached within seconds via the red button. If the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags are deployed, the emergency call is activated automatically.

Recovering energy by braking

In order to further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features a regenerative braking system to recover the energy produced under braking or deceleration.

To further leverage the high voltage electrical system, the Grandland X Hybrid4 is equipped with an electrical air-conditioning compressor and an electrical heater.