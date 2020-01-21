The first Tesla Model Y might be delivered before the end of January.

The Tesla Model Y might launch much sooner than previously planned. Recently, we came across a tweet with unofficial info that the first deliveries (from the Fremont factory) are expected within two weeks!

The news comes from Tesla enthusiast Moez, while the claimed source is a Tesla employee.

"CONFIRMED from a Tesla employee. Model Y first deliveries happening in 2 weeks.#Tesla #TSLA"

 

Tesla Model Y news

tesla model y vins registered Tesla Model Y Added To NHTSA Database, VINs Registered
tesla model y rare look inside Tesla Owner Enjoys A Detailed Look Inside The Tesla Model Y
video tesla model y spy image overload Tesla Model Y Image Extravaganza: Video Compilation Of Every Sighting
elon musk gigafactory 3 model y As Expected, Elon Musk Announces Model Y Program At Gigafactory 3

Well, we already saw the first VINs registered for the Model Y in the NHTSA database this month, which combined with tons of test cars seen driving freely in California, support the expectation about the early launch.

However, there is not a guarantee that there will be many cars available initially, as Tesla needs to undergo the ramp-up phase.

Anyways, we are extremely happy to hear that Tesla might really launch a product quicker than initially expected and hopefully expand the market significantly, starting with the U.S.

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y
13 Photos
2020 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y 2021 Tesla Model Y 2021 Tesla Model Y 2021 Tesla Model Y

See our comprehensive post on Everything We Know about the Tesla Model Y here.