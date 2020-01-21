The Tesla Model Y might launch much sooner than previously planned. Recently, we came across a tweet with unofficial info that the first deliveries (from the Fremont factory) are expected within two weeks!

The news comes from Tesla enthusiast Moez, while the claimed source is a Tesla employee.

"CONFIRMED from a Tesla employee. Model Y first deliveries happening in 2 weeks.#Tesla #TSLA"

Well, we already saw the first VINs registered for the Model Y in the NHTSA database this month, which combined with tons of test cars seen driving freely in California, support the expectation about the early launch.

However, there is not a guarantee that there will be many cars available initially, as Tesla needs to undergo the ramp-up phase.

Anyways, we are extremely happy to hear that Tesla might really launch a product quicker than initially expected and hopefully expand the market significantly, starting with the U.S.

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Model Y

13 Photos

