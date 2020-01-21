Here is the largest double-deck motorcoach, which can go up to 230 miles on a single charge.

Chinese manufacturer BYD does not stop expanding its lineup of buses and recently also motorcoaches - three of those are now being shown at the United Motorcoach Association’s annual expo in Nashville, Tennessee (Jan. 19-23).

Our attention was caught by the 45-foot (13.7 m) double-deck C10MS model, which is called the largest battery-electric motorcoach in North America.

It can seat up to 77 people and drive up to 230 miles (370 km), which is a lot, but might still not be enough for many applications.

See also

byd recurring bus orders us BYD Enjoys Solid Recurring Bus Orders In The U.S.
byd 100 electric truck us BYD Delivers 100th All-Electric Truck In The U.S.
byd produced 400 bus california BYD Produced Its 400th Bus In Lancaster, California
byd largest electric bus order us BYD Scored New Largest Electric Bus Order In The U.S.

The other two models are the smaller C8MS 35-foot double-deck motorcoach and C9M 40-foot motorcoach.

The range of those two is noticeably lower - 170 miles and 200 miles respectively.

BYD C10MS:

  • 45-foot double-deck
  • can seat up to 77 people
  • range of up to 230 miles (370 km)

BYD C8MS:

  • 35-foot double-deck
  • 51 seats
  • range of up to 170 miles (274 km)

BYD C9M:

  • 40-foot
  • 49 seats
  • range of up to 200 miles (322 km)