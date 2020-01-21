Chinese manufacturer BYD does not stop expanding its lineup of buses and recently also motorcoaches - three of those are now being shown at the United Motorcoach Association’s annual expo in Nashville, Tennessee (Jan. 19-23).

Our attention was caught by the 45-foot (13.7 m) double-deck C10MS model, which is called the largest battery-electric motorcoach in North America.

It can seat up to 77 people and drive up to 230 miles (370 km), which is a lot, but might still not be enough for many applications.

The other two models are the smaller C8MS 35-foot double-deck motorcoach and C9M 40-foot motorcoach.

The range of those two is noticeably lower - 170 miles and 200 miles respectively.

BYD C10MS:

45-foot double-deck

can seat up to 77 people

range of up to 230 miles (370 km)

BYD C8MS:

35-foot double-deck

51 seats

range of up to 170 miles (274 km)

BYD C9M: