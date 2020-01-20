Nissan LEAF Nismo RC proves that EVs might be exciting, beautiful and quick. Hopefully, the production models will be exciting as well.

Nissan has recently shown its new racing concept - the second-generation Nissan LEAF Nismo RC, unveiled in late 2018, for the first time in Europe - at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

The LEAF Nismo RC_02 is based on the second-generation Nissan LEAF, and just like the e-4ORCE LEAF prototypes, it is a testbed for the new dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

With two 120 kW electric motors (one per axle) the LEAF Nismo RC_02 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds.

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC
Nissan LEAF NISMO RC

Nissan explains that in this special vehicle, 'E' in 'EV' stands for 'Exciting' - "amplifying the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility".

As of today, we have just a new gallery with the LEAF Nismo RC_02 at the track, but hopefully, soon we will get some new videos from test drives.

"Nissan's world-leading expertise in electric vehicles and top-class motorsport experience have seamlessly come together in the Nissan LEAF NISMO RC – an exhilarating showcase of the power, innovation and excitement of Nissan electric vehicle technology.

The all-wheel-drive LEAF NISMO RC boasts more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, which was based on the first-generation LEAF and revealed in 2011. Delivering 322hp and 640Nm of instantly available torque, the LEAF NISMO RC offers lightning-quick acceleration, achieving the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

The creation of the latest LEAF NISMO RC is not just for show; it acts as a testbed for future technological evolution and showcases the limitless potential of Nissan electric vehicles. It explores what can be achieved with an all-electric twin-motor and all-wheel-drive drivetrain, expressing Nissan's dedication to continually evolve and improve its EV models for drivers worldwide."

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC
Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director said:

"Nissan's experience as a pioneer in electric vehicles for the road, combined with NISMO's 60-plus years of motorsport innovation, led to the conception of a unique car," said

"For Nissan, the 'E' in 'EV' also stands for 'Exciting'. Putting this philosophy front and centre, we created the LEAF NISMO RC. It amplifies the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility, raising the thrills offered by EVs to a new level"

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds
  • battery capacity: undisclosed
  • dual motor all-wheel drive
  • system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque
  • curb weight: 1,220 kg