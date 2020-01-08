The next-generation Nissan EVs will be offered with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive system called e-4ORCE.
Nissan is present at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas with an entire family of EVs, including its latest Ariya concept based on an all-new EV platform, the top of the line LEAF e+, as well as an electric ice cream van and Nissan’s Formula E race car.
Our focus is on Nissan's twin-motor all-wheel-control e-4ORCE, which is featured in the Ariya concept and will be used in the upcoming all-new BEVs.
"The “e” represents Nissan’s technologies enabled by a 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE,” pronounced “force,” evokes physical power and energy with “4” standing for the all-wheel control driving capability."
Takao Asami, Nissan’s senior vice president of research and advanced engineering said:
“The e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control technology offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before. This technology enables excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces and comfortable ride for all passengers.”
Gallery: Nissan Leaf e+ with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive
See also: