A few weeks ago, Nissan revealed and demonstrated its new all-electric prototype, used as a testbed for a twin-motor all-wheel control technology.

It's actually a Nissan LEAF e+ (with 62 kWh battery), but there are no signs that the LEAF will be offered in an all-wheel-drive version in the near future.

Nissan is simply teasing the upcoming BEV platform for new models from Nissan and Infiniti brands, probably as well as the broader Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In the case of Nissan, the first candidate for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup is the crossover/SUV, hinted by the Ariya concept at the Tokyo Motor Show.

A side topic is whether there would be a market for an all-wheel-drive LEAF with more power, better acceleration and other benefits of AWD, for a few grand more?

Nissan's prototype uses two EM57 electric motors - one per axle, with a total system output of 227 kW and 680 Nm.

For comparison, the single EM57 motor in the 40 kWh LEAF is rated for 110 kW, while the e+ is equipped with 160 kW electric motor - good enough for sub-7-second 0-60 mph acceleration.

The Japanese manufacturer underlines that two motors enhance driving dynamics, ride comfort, regenerative braking, performances and very important - also safety (see a video demonstration on a wet road below).

Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan said:

"Soon, Nissan will launch a next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough. The new electric-drive four-wheel-control technology now being developed integrates Nissan's electric propulsion and 4WD control technologies with our chassis control technology to achieve a huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance, on par with the latest sports cars."

Nissan LEAF e+ AWD prototype specs:

dual motor all-wheel-drive system with two EM57 electric motors (front and rear)

system output 227 kW and 680 Nm

Length (4,480 mm), Width (1,830 mm), Height (1,540 mm), Wheel base (2,700 mm)

tire: Front : 215/55R17, Rear : 235/50R17

Gallery: Nissan Leaf e+ with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive

11 Photos

Nissan LEAF e+ AWD prototype is not the first all-electric AWD Nissan. Just a year ago, the company showed a second model evolution of its racing prototype Nissan LEAF NISMO RC.

The specs of this one in terms of power/torque were quite similar.

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds

battery capacity: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque

(2x 120 kW) and of torque curb weight: 1,220 kg