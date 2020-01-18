The most recent pricing change (or rather significant increase from €8 per session to €0.79 per kWh) by IONITY charging network, raised a lot of questions.

IONITY was expected to become a kind of major network for long-distance travel by non-Tesla BEVs in Europe, but is it a viable option at new prices (from January 31, 2020)?

A great comparison was recently shared by Bjørn Nyland, who is one of the most experienced EV drivers, especially for longer distances.

There are two options for using IONITY chargers - ad hoc, and pay the full €0.79 per kWh price, or through a contract with EV manufacturer/Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP), which might be better if one is charging often.

Currently, the contracts are offered basically only by IONITY founding members:

Audi e-tron Charging Service

Mercedes.Me.Charge

BMW ChargeNow

Porsche Charging Service

Volkswagen WeCharge

In the case of Audi, the 12-month Transit tariff cost is €17.95 per month and €0.33 per kWh.

According to Bjørn Nyland's comparison for Audi e-tron, and extrapolated Audi pricing for Hyundai Kona Electric, the IONITY offer will limit the usage by those without contracts with MSP because of high prices. Only those who have to will charge at IONITY.

On the other hand, those with Transit package (or equivalent) should be fine, as the final pricing seems competitive to other networks (although it depends on how much one charges and in which country).

The comparison includes also the Tesla Model 3, charging at the Superchargers, which turns out to be the least expensive option to recharge.

As Tesla does not offer special access to IONITY, the full price of €0.79 per kWh will for sure discourage use.

New prices from January 31, 2020:

* Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Ireland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia

Previous prices: