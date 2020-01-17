ABB recently scored a major DC fast charging project for the Dutch company Qbuzz, which introduced 99 all-electric buses in the Netherlands.

To support the electrification of just part of the Qbuzz fleet, more than 100 new chargers were installed. Different units are used for overnight charging, depot charging and ultra fast charging at the end of the routes:

62x 100 kW chargers

"In the northern part of the Netherlands, within the Groningen/Drenthe concession, ABB has installed 62, 100kW high-power charging stations across Qbuzz depots in Emmen, Appingendam, Stadskanaal, Oude Pekela, Zoutkamp, Surhuisterveen and Assen. With a voltage range of 150-850VDC, the chargers will be used to charge the fleet overnight."

100 kW chargers "In the northern part of the Netherlands, within the Groningen/Drenthe concession, ABB has installed 62, 100kW high-power charging stations across Qbuzz depots in Emmen, Appingendam, Stadskanaal, Oude Pekela, Zoutkamp, Surhuisterveen and Assen. With a voltage range of 150-850VDC, the chargers will be used to charge the fleet overnight." 38x 50 kW depot chargers

"Meanwhile, in the south-west, within the DMG Dordrecht concession, ABB has installed 38 Terra 54 50kW depot-fast chargers with a voltage range of 150-920V."

50 kW depot chargers "Meanwhile, in the south-west, within the DMG Dordrecht concession, ABB has installed 38 Terra 54 50kW depot-fast chargers with a voltage range of 150-920V." 6x 300 kW chargers

"ABB has also supplied six HVC-300 Pantograph Down (PD) smart charging solutions for on-route charging as required. These chargers have been installed at locations throughout the regional network around Dordrecht, including Drechtsteden, Alblasserwaard and Vijfheerenlanden. These high-power 300PD bus charger delivers 300kW of charging power and will charge the bus for 3 to 6 minutes, depending on the power the bus needs to finish its route. It is based on Opportunity Charging, a concept for electric bus charging with direct current using a pantograph mounted on the infrastructure. This allows buses to be charged at the end of the line, without impacting the normal operation of the route."

The combined power of all those chargers are

6.2 MW

1.9 MW

1.8 MW

Total: almost 9.9 MW of installed power (although only part of it will be utilized simultaneously at full power)

It might be just the beginning as the Netherlands intends to totally switch to all-electric buses.

"To ensure 24-hour availability of the charging infrastructure, ABB solutions benefit from ABB Ability™ connected services, that allow e-mobility charging network operators to perform tasks remotely such as monitoring diagnosis and upgrades, online payments and energy management, while ensuring high levels of safety and availability of the charging service. This minimizes downtime around the clock and keeps running costs low." Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-Mobility Infrastructure Solutions, said:

“We are delighted to have partnered with Qbuzz on these landmark projects. The installation of our high-power and fast chargers will allow efficient and quick overnight charging to help the Netherlands realize its zero-emission vision for its public transport networks, setting a fantastic example to other markets across Europe.”

Tim van Twuijver, program manager EV from Qbuzz said: