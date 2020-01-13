Tesla owner Stephen Richie recently tweeted out Sentry Mode video that was captured by his Tesla Model X. As you can clearly see, this criminal — who may or may not be under the influence of something — is determined to damage the all-electric crossover in any way possible.

He seems to be messed up and struggling to even stand up as he's holding himself up on the car itself. He has his watch in his mouth and continues to "play" with the watch. Then, he keeps grabbing at his crotch as he dismantles the Model X's mirror, in addition to messing with the car in other ways that can't be seen very well based on the video.

After attempting to screw up the now-hanging mirror parts further, he falls into the car repeatedly, messes with his watch again for some time, and further attempts to vandalize the car. Then, he seems to be working with the car's door handle, though we don't know for sure. In the end, he completely severs the side view mirror from the car. What in the heck is this guy doing?

At any rate, Richie posted the tweet in an attempt to help identify the man. He also sent us the video clip and explained that he has already reached out to the local authorities in Long Beach, California. If you have any information or can identify this criminal, please let us and Richie know.

Richie wrote:

"On January 11 around 2AM my Tesla Sentry Mode camera caught someone vandalizing my Model X in a downtown Long Beach parking Structure. I have already filed a police report but I hope anyone who views the video can identify the culprit and contact the Long Beach Police department."

Video Description via Eric Loveday on YouTube:

Vandalism Tesla Model X This video captures vandalism to a Tesla Model X.

Editor's note: It's important to share that Eric Loveday doesn't own a Tesla or run a related YouTube channel. Instead, the original owner of this video submitted it to InsideEVs as an MP4, so we uploaded it in order to use it on the site.