Dubbed the Tesla Cyberquad on steroids, this electric off-roader goes 70 miles per hour, has a range of 60 miles and is powered by Nissan LEAF batteries. See it in action both on and off the road right here.

When Tesla debuted the Cybertruck, it rolled out the Cyberquad. Tesla CEO Elon Musk later confirmed that the Cyberquad would indeed be sold to the public. the Cyberquad is the inspiration behind this extreme 4-wheeler build.

This electric quad pumps out 32 kW (43 horsepower) of power and features LEAF batteries in a 72-volt, 60Ah, 450 amp setup.

Tesla didn't release any specs for its Cyberquad, but we're pretty sure that the electric quad featured here is just as capable as the Cyberquad will be, perhaps even more so.

In the video, you'll see the quad doing donuts with ease, flying through standing water, flinging mud, doing wheelies and even performing some smoky burnouts. It's clear to us that this is one killer electric machine.

Check it out and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Video description via Jalapi on YouTube: