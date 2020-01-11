Mahindra Electric (part of Mahindra Group) recently reached a milestone of supplying the 1,000th all-electric vehicle to the Lithium Urban Technologies, India’s largest zero-emission service for employee transportation

The partnership was started in 2015 with 10 e20, and then quickly progressed with eVerito electric cars.

"Lithium is India’s largest EV fleet operator with the majority of its fleet comprising Mahindra vehicles. This partnership between two leaders - Mahindra in EV sales and Lithium in shared corporate employee commutes - has been bringing about a positive change in consumers’ daily lives since 2015, by changing the way they commute, making it greener and more sustainable. Initiatives like this are aimed at rapidly transforming the overall EV adoption rate in the country."

Over several years, the fleet clocked 100 million electric km (620,000 miles) and already a lot of EVs noted significant mileage, especially taking into consideration the limited range:

over 500 EVs drove more than 100,000 km (62,000 miles)

over 75 EVs drove more than 200,000 km (124,000 miles)

"In 2015 Lithium started with a small fleet of 10 Mahindra e20s in Bangalore and gradually inducted more Mahindra eVeritos to take the fleet size to 1,000 Mahindra EVs. Since then the expansion has been phenomenal both in terms of geographical footprint to 9 cities and industry penetration in IT/ITES, Financial Services, KPO/BPO, Consulting firms. Today Lithium is the top choice for corporate organizations across India as their employee transportation services partner. It is an example of collaboration between leaders to address India’s growing need for clean, shared and public mobility solutions. Together the companies have aided in 20,000+ MT CO2e abatement and saved 8,500,000+ litres of fuel. The impact can be gauged as it equals to adding 120+ Cubbon Parks to India."

So far, Mahindra cumulatively sold almost 30,000 electric vehicles (3 & 4 wheeler EVs) in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said:

"We are delighted to cross this milestone of 1,000 Mahindra EVs and 100 million ekms together with Lithium. Our partnership is aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of EVs and bringing a positive change in consumers’ daily commute. Going forward, Mahindra's expanding portfolio of EVs in both 3 and 4 wheelers across multiple price points will transform the way India travels."

Sanjay Krishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, Lithium Urban Technologies, said: