This TeslaCam video could be just one more road rage episode involving a Subaru – they are getting quite frequent. There is no excuse for what the Subaru driver does, using his car as a weapon. Anyway, the reason he got mad will raise heated discussions: was the Tesla Model 3 driver right not to go to the right?

It seems the video owner is called Buddy Cook. He narrates the video and says which his intentions were. When he overtook the two semi-trucks, there was another one in the central lane. That is the reason Cook decided to stay on the left: to pass that semi as well.

According to the video, he spends more than 30 seconds doing that. Cook writes in the video that drivers on the left lane were well above the 70 mph speed limit. This seems to be the reason why he took so long to complete the overtake: not to go over the speed limit.

The problem is that he could have gone to the right – allowing the Subaru Outback to overtake him – and back to the left to pass the truck in those 30 seconds. By keeping on the left lane, he became a sort of lane speed inspector, only allowing people there to go in the same speed he was.

Again, the Subaru Outback driver had a deplorable behavior, to say the least. He almost provoked a severe accident four times: by tailgating, cutting in front of the Tesla, brake checking it, and finally trying to sideswipe the Model 3.

No one willing to do this sort of stuff behind the wheel should have a driver’s license in the first place. As Cook says, drivers like this are a menace.

Anyway, if the left lane were free immediately after Cook passed the first semi-trucks, this would probably not have happened. The left lane is for overtaking only, not necessarily for waiting to overtake.

If you watch the video closely, you’ll see the Tesla driver accelerates when he perceives the Outback will try to overtake the final semi before he finishes doing so. If he was on the speed limit, he broke it doing so. He then accelerates again when they “trade one-finger salutes.” That is why the Outback takes “a little while to catch up” after that. It looks like the Tesla Model 3 driver wanted to show how fast his car was.

A commenter on the video also points out that, as soon as the Outback finishes passing – on the right – the last truck, it is back to the middle lane before the Tesla is. The Model 3 could not stay on the left indefinitely, for sure, but it is the one that gets in front of the Subaru in the first place.

As we said, this video will surely raise a lot of discussions. We only hope that they help people realize that two wrongs do not make a right. More than anything, that cars are not the best places to fight.

TeslaCam has already recorded another incident with a Subaru. What is wrong with Outback drivers? Park them if you want to fistfight. You can even have the Tesla Sentry Model record it. It will be pathetical but harmless to anyone that does not want to get involved. Just please do not use your vehicles as weapons. Car accidents are unpredictable but entirely avoidable. Drive safely.