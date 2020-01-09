BMW and Daimler have merged together on multiple future mobility efforts. One such joint effort is ride-hailing outfit Free Now, which used to be known as MyTaxi. As the automakers move forward with expansion into more German cities, they've decided to add 60 Tesla vehicles to the Free Now fleet. A report by Electrive points out that these will all be Model 3 sedans.

The information was first reported by German news publication, Handelsblatt. It stated:

"The mobility provider Free Now, a subsidiary of BMW and Daimler, wants to continue its expansion into other cities in Germany. So the electric car fleet is to be expanded, initially with 60 Tesla vehicles in Hamburg, said Free Now in the Hanseatic city. Last year, 20 percent more passengers in Germany were using Free Now than in the previous year; the number of drivers has increased by 27 percent to more than 28,000."

Free Now is currently based in areas of Europe and Latin America. It's a service that allows people to rent electric scooters or hail taxis. The company plans to begin using the new Model 3 vehicles in Hamburg at the end of March or the beginning of the second quarter.

Free Now currently operates its traditional taxi service in 25 German cities, but only offers the ride-hailing service in six cities. Due to the popularity and impressive growth of the ride-hailing service in those locations, expansion is a necessity.