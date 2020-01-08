Chevrolet Bolt EV sales declined by almost 9% last year, but it remains the 4th most popular plug-in model in the U.S.

General Motors' fourth-quarter sales results of plug-in electric cars in the U.S. didn't bring growth. The main model - Chevrolet Bolt EV - noted a significant slide down by 46.8% year-over-year to 3,307.

After twelve months of 2019, the total deliveries amounted to 16,418 (down 8.9% year-over-year), which is enough for the #4 place overall among plug-in models (#3 among BEVs) - see EV Sales Scorecard.

More sales reports

nissan leaf us sales decreased 2019 Nissan LEAF U.S. Sales Decreased In December And In All Of 2019
2019 record year volkswagen e golf us 2019 Was A Record Year For Volkswagen e-Golf Sales In The U.S.
2019 jaguar sold 2594 i pace us In 2019 Jaguar Sold 2,594 I-PACE In The U.S.
december 2019 audi e tron sales us December Was Second Best Month For Audi e-tron Sales In U.S.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - December 2019

external_image

In 2019, Chevrolet Bolt EV was able to maintain at least 2018's results for three quarters, but the last three months were surprisingly weak. Partially it might be related to a decreased amount of the federal tax credit of $1,875 (in Q4 2018 it was still full $7,500).

On a bigger scale, however, we can clearly see that after 2017, demand for the Bolt EV is rather stable:

external_image

Chevrolet Volt

The plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt is an outgoing model, which is not produced any longer. In Q4 Chevrolet delivered 370 units (down 92.7% year-over-year).

In 2019, the total Volt sales were 4,910 (down 73.2%), which brings the cumulative number to 157,054 (behind 300,471 Tesla Model 3 and more recently also behind Tesla Model S - 157,992 according to InsideEVs estimations).

2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier
2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier