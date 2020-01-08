General Motors' fourth-quarter sales results of plug-in electric cars in the U.S. didn't bring growth. The main model - Chevrolet Bolt EV - noted a significant slide down by 46.8% year-over-year to 3,307.

After twelve months of 2019, the total deliveries amounted to 16,418 (down 8.9% year-over-year), which is enough for the #4 place overall among plug-in models (#3 among BEVs) - see EV Sales Scorecard.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - December 2019

In 2019, Chevrolet Bolt EV was able to maintain at least 2018's results for three quarters, but the last three months were surprisingly weak. Partially it might be related to a decreased amount of the federal tax credit of $1,875 (in Q4 2018 it was still full $7,500).

On a bigger scale, however, we can clearly see that after 2017, demand for the Bolt EV is rather stable:

Chevrolet Volt

The plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt is an outgoing model, which is not produced any longer. In Q4 Chevrolet delivered 370 units (down 92.7% year-over-year).

In 2019, the total Volt sales were 4,910 (down 73.2%), which brings the cumulative number to 157,054 (behind 300,471 Tesla Model 3 and more recently also behind Tesla Model S - 157,992 according to InsideEVs estimations).