Hide press release Show press release

BYTON Demonstrates True Potential of Pathbreaking User Experience with First Wave of Content Partnerships

BYTON announces first partners, prior to CES 2020, who will be featured on the world`s first 48-inch screen in a production car

Partners include ViacomCBS and Access for in-car theater experience; AccuWeather, offering real time weather updates; Aiquido for voice control of apps; Cloud Car, providing a cloud-based infrastructure; Road.Travel for online trip booking and XPERI for digital HD Radio

BYTON announces BYTON Developers Program, enabling innovators to create applications for the BYTON in-car experience

Las Vegas, NV – January 5, 2020 3:45pm PST/6:45pm EST – BYTON, the premium electric vehicle manufacturer announced a wide range of partnerships which will enliven the user experience, centered on a 48-inch display, the BYTON Stage. Each of these partners brings a unique dimension to the in-car experience of the BYTON M-Byte. In addition to these partnerships, the company announced the BYTON Developer Program as a way for innovators to further enrich the BYTON experience.

“When BYTON committed to creating the first smart device on wheels, this is exactly the kind of engagement we had in mind,” said BYTON CEO Daniel Kirchert. “The BYTON M-Byte with its unique user experience will offer developers the opportunity to present in-car interactions in a way that is more engaging than ever before.”

“Like any great smart device, it is not just what it can do but what you do with it,” noted Andreas Schaaf, BYTON Chief Customer Officer (CCO). “With the new partnerships announced and the limitless potential offered by the BYTON Developer Program, we envision a revolutionary interaction that will be a game changer for the BYTON M-Byte and its users.”

BYTON partners with ViacomCBS and ACCESS for unparalleled video experience

ViacomCBS and ACCESS announced a partnership in 2019 to make the global media and entertainment company’s TV brands accessible to vehicle passengers via the ACCESS Twine™ for Car system. From this partnership, ACCESS will be able to supply ViacomCBS content to BYTON’s industry leading 48-inch screen display. The BYTON Stage offers a platform unlike any other in the automotive industry to present video content. A rich video experience will make spending time in the BYTON M-Byte between journeys every bit as engaging as time spent on the road. “Our aim is to make the BYTON M-Byte a seamless part of your digital life and easy access to compelling video content will be integral to that experience,” said Andreas Schaaf – BYTON CCO. “Visitors to our CES 2020 booth will see how we are working with ACCESS and ViacomCBS to provide infotainment experiences that can only be fully realized with our groundbreaking BYTON Stage.”

"EV manufacturers like BYTON are a prime example of how disruptive innovation is transforming the market, which fits perfectly into our vision for an immersive, multimedia future inside the car,” said Sven Eckoldt, Global Product Director at ACCESS Europe.

“The future of in-vehicle infotainment is an exciting opportunity to strengthen and extend our connection to our audiences within today’s fragmented media environment,” says Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “We look forward to building upon our relationship with ACCESS and BYTON to reimagine the entertainment experience for a new and captive generation of drivers and passengers.”

BYTON and AccuWeather combine weather and route info for the road ahead

BYTON users will have access to cutting-edge hyper local forecasting technology from AccuWeather, the proven leader in worldwide weather forecasting accuracy. As part of the BYTON connected car strategy the M-Byte, using AccuWeather, will not only report the weather conditions on-demand but intuitively inform users of upcoming changes in weather at their destination.

“There are few external influences that matter more to drivers than weather. AccuWeather will provide BYTON users with critical information that will allow them to plan for the road ahead,” said Jeff Chung, Vice President of Digital Engineering at BYTON.

“Saving lives and protecting property is part of our mission statement at AccuWeather, and the primary reason why AccuWeather has invested in the global connected car industry. By partnering with BYTON, AccuWeather can give drivers increased situational awareness, with minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts along their route”, said Steven R. Smith, President at AccuWeather.

Aiqudo and BYTON enable voice command of mobile apps

BYTON users will be able to safely leverage the ubiquity of their smartphones with Aiqudo’s Voice to Action® platform by allowing voice commands in the vehicle to seamlessly engage with mobile apps, via Bluetooth, using simple and natural language commands.

“Quick and easy access to our favorite apps is a key to our digital lives. With voice command, thanks to Aiqudo, we make it safer for BYTON M-Byte drivers,” noted Andreas Schaaf, BYTON CCO.

“BYTON’s vision of the car as a smart device on wheels, future-proofed for autonomous driving, with an expansive canvas for rich media consumption, will accelerate the need that users have to access their personal digital lives everywhere," said Dr. Rajat Mukherjee, Aiqudo co-founder and CTO. "The integration of the Aiqudo platform within BYTON's automobiles makes this easy, enabling rich hybrid experiences powered by voice and touch!”

Aiqudo's Q Action® engine automatically figures out which app you mean to call up with your preferred action, so you can focus on getting things done. To further enhance the experience, the Aiqudo solution supports BYTON's rich graphical user interface for visual information and touch interaction.

The Aiqudo solution is globally deployed with support for multiple languages and interaction with thousands of apps, including the most popular apps in each market.

BYTON and CloudCar enable points-of-interest searches through popular apps

BYTON and CloudCar aim to redefine the in-vehicle user experience through a voice-first, natural-language interface that is ideally suited for drivers. The CloudCar platform’s on-board and cloud-based infrastructure provides global access to unified, infotainment services. Its expanding network of content partners work together to provide the best possible experience from the comfort of the M-Byte.

"Access to cloud-based information and services will be integral to the BYTON user experience. CloudCar, with their voice interface, will make that easier and more comfortable", said Jeff Chung, Vice President of Digital Engineering at BYTON.

Philipp Popov, CEO of CloudCar, Inc., said: “CloudCar is proud to be selected as a key enabling technology partner for the new BYTON digital platform. Combining their unique interaction capabilities with our production-proven infotainment platform that simplifies access to compelling content from numerous providers across multiple content domains will greatly enhance the overall mobility experience for active drivers and their passengers. We are excited for the incredible customer experiences that this combination of technologies will enable.”

Plan your road trip on the go with BYTON and Road.Travel

BYTON and Road.Travel together offer a solution for easy online trip booking to worldwide destinations with curated recommendations for every leg of the journey. Trips can be customized to match a specific budget or created on demand with the help of AI. Road.Travel will offer notifications about nearby places to eat or visit and help with reservations.

“Partnered with BYTON, Road.Travel offers a trip-planning platform that integrates with the in-car infotainment system," said Jeff Chung, Vice President of Digital Engineering at BYTON. "Road.Travel can provide updates and information on the BYTON Stage, thereby enriching your travel experience."

Nikita Dedik, Founder and CEO of ROAD.TRAVEL, remarks, "We are pleased to share our vision of trip planning for the era of connected, electric, and autonomous cars with BYTON. What we also share is the startup culture in our work and the mindset, which is a very solid ground for a synergistic collaboration."

XPERI brings Digital HD Radio and DTS Connected Radio to the BYTON M-Byte

BYTON in partnership with Xperi will bring HD Radio into the M-Byte experience. Using digital audio broadcasting technology, HD Radio by Xperi, stations offer crystal-clear digital audio, multiple channels of programming per station, and rich text and image metadata onto the BYTON Stage. Today, HD Radio is widely supported in the US with more than 2,300 individual stations, offering over 4,000 digital audio services.

“Radio has always been part of the in-car experience. With HD Radio, Xperi delivers a much richer experience befitting the expectations of BYTON M-Byte users,” said Andreas Schaaf.

BYTON’s support of DTS Connected Radio allows automatic switching to a station’s IP audio stream, when driving out of the terrestrial broadcast coverage area.

Bob Dillon, Senior Vice President of DTS Connected Radio at XPERI CORPORATION, remarks, "The combination of BYTON’s game-changing cockpit and the familiarity and richness of Android, along with tools that marry the two, are unique. The DTS Connected Radio product is a game-changing automotive radio experience. We look forward to applying it to this infotainment system and tools and will work toward generations of innovation on this unique platform."

BYTON Developer Program invites innovators to bring compelling experiences into Your Platform for Life

The BYTON Developer Program offers a platform to create and integrate content and services that will begin to unlock the full potential of the company’s pathbreaking user interface, centered on the 48-inch BYTON Stage.

“We knew from the outset that in order to deliver the industry’s first Smart Device on Wheels, we would need to invite partners to create truly compelling interactions,” said Jeff Chung, Vice President of Digital Engineering at BYTON. “We also believe that BYTON’s unique user interface offers developers a challenge and an opportunity to engage with an in-car experience like none they ever seen.”

As part of the BYTON Developer Program, the company released UX Design documentation and app development guidelines for partners and developers. BYTON is developing apps and services for entertainment, health, productivity, eCommerce and other experiences that seamlessly merge the mobile and automotive worlds.

“We have been working with innovative companies like Access, Accuweather, Aiqudo, CloudCar, Road.Travel, and XPERI to co-create compelling solutions while creating a developer environment to accommodate growing interest from technology companies that are motivated by BYTON’s ground-breaking in-car experience”, said Neil Banerjee, Head of Digital Product and Program Management, Digital Engineering at BYTON.

Information about the BYTON Developer Program is at www.developer.byton.com.

Press contacts:

BYTON Americas

David Buchko Jim Cameron

Phone: (805) 861-3379 Ruder Finn

dave.b uchko@byton.com BYTON@RuderFinn.com

BYTON GmbH

Oliver Strohbach Christian Scheckenbach

+49 151 11 42 67 11 +49 151 11 42 66 91

oliver.strohbach@byton.com christian.scheckenbach@byton.com

PR-Agentur: DEDERICHS REINECKE & PARTNER

André Schmidt

Phone: +49 172 40 53 53 9

e-Mail: eu.pr@byton.com

About BYTON

BYTON develops and builds intelligent premium electric cars for the automotive future, in which mobility is increasingly becoming a digitally networked experience.

BYTON's core team consists of leading experts from the automotive, technology and digital industries. With its central production and development facility in Nanjing, China, its design development center in Munich and its technology development center in Silicon Valley, BYTON is internationally positioned and operates globally.

The series version of the premium electric SUV BYTON M-Byte celebrated its premiere at the IAA Frankfurt in 2019. Pre-series production of the BYTON M-Byte started in the fall of 2019.

Further Information: BYTON Newsroom

Pictures: BYTON Flickr