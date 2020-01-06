With a starting price of below $40,000, the Tesla Cybertruck stands out as a bargain among pickup trucks. Even in top trim, the Cybertruck delivers solid bang for your buck. And it's far less expensive than the only other electric truck we have pricing info on - the Rivian R1T.

The Tesla Cybertruck promises up to 500 miles of electric range, a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds, and a base price under $40,000. If Tesla delivers on all of these metrics, then the Cybertruck will surely shake up the pickup truck world.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

149 Photos

How much will the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

The base price for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Cybertruck is $39,900. The Dual- Motor all-wheel-drive version starts at $49,900 and the top-of-the-line Tri-Motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck costs $69,900.

How much do other pickup trucks cost?

Well, this is a bit difficult since trucks are offered in many combinations, trims, versions and so on, but if we look just at base pricing, then here are some examples:

Ram 1500 $45,731

Ford F-150 $45,609

Chevy Silverado 1500 $43,505

Ford Ranger $32,617

Nissan Titan $43,267

Chevy Colorado $33,109

So, the Cybertruck, in base form, undercuts all of the other full-size trucks listed above, but the mid-size trucks are quite a bit cheaper.

However, if we start upgrading from base form and add in some popular options, then most of the full-size trucks listed above ring in at $55,000 to $70,000, which puts them on par with the pricing of the more expensive versions of the Cybertruck.

Closing

Tesla picked a competitive price for the Cybertruck and if the automaker manages to actually get the $39,900 version to market at that price, then the Cybertruck will be the cheapest full-size pickup (with 4 full doors) offered.

However, in the past, Tesla has canceled the cheapest versions of some models, so let's hope that doesn't happen with the Cybertruck too.