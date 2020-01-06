Volkswagen e-Golf is a model envisioned for retirement, but its sales keep going relatively strong in the U.S. (and Europe). It has to continue by the way, as the Volkswagen ID.3 replacement is not coming to the U.S., like it is in Europe.

While December didn't bring any significant results (264, up 19% year-over-year), but the year 2019 turned out to be a record one for the e-Golf with 4,863 sales (up 259% from a low base of 2018 and up 15% from a record 2015).

Volkswagen e-Golf sales in the U.S. - December 2019

The e-Golf stands for 1.34% of all Volkswagen sales in the U.S. last year, and 13% of the Golf family.

Over more than five years, Volkswagen delivered 18,277 e-Golfs in the U.S.