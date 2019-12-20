Bloomberg reports that according to the China Automotive Information Net, new Tesla registrations in China increased 14-fold year-over-year in November.

That's quite an achievement, considering the overall plug-in electric car decline over the past few months.

The 5,597 registrations (mostly Model 3, we guess) last month is the highest result since in five months. A year ago it was just 393, but then import tariffs were at 25% and there were only Model S and Model X deliveries.

"Registrations of Tesla vehicles climbed to a five-month high of 5,597 in November, compared with 393 a year earlier, according to state-backed China Automotive Information Net, which gathers and reports car-industry data. Tesla shares traded lower after opening up 2.2% to $413, a new intraday record."

According to Bloomberg, one of the reasons behind so high sales is the fear of the higher tariffs coming back.

Soon, Tesla should confirm the start of customer deliveries of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 Standard Range Plus (only the Long Range/Performance versions will still be imported from the U.S.), which might further improve results.

Tesla's goal is to produce at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 some 3,000 Model 3 per week, which is roughly 12,000 per month, at some point in the near future (up from reportedly 1,000+ a week now).

Source: Teslarati, Bloomberg via Yahoo