Ratan Tata tried to create the cheapest car on Earth and he did it. The Nano had the mission to replace motorcycles in India, making traffic safer. In 2018 alone, 299,091 people died there in vehicle accidents. But Indians did not want to be seen in something cheap and the car was a commercial disaster. Tata did not count on that. On the other hand, Piaggio’s take in electrifying India seems to have considered India’s peculiarities with the Ape E-City.

The Ape is a popular auto-rickshaw – tuk-tuks are for Thailand – that serves the Indian population for decades. It goes where public transportation doesn’t. The problem is that they were extremely polluting machines, with two-stroke engines.

In 1998, the Supreme Court of India determined auto-rickshaws for New Delhi should use CNG or LPG as fuel. It initially caused the drivers of these vehicles to lose time and money on long lines to refuel. Affordability and lack of charging infrastructure are the main problems EVs face in India.

Making the Ape electric would require Piaggio to avoid that. Ape, by the way, is “bee” in Italian. As a hard-working vehicle, the Ape could not wait too much time to charge. This is why Piaggio decided to give it swappable batteries. They will require only a few minutes to be replaced in “automated service stations.”

It will be interesting to learn how many of these stations Piaggio will offer and in which Indian cities at first. New Delhi is certainly in this first group, due to pollution concerns. If this technology becomes popular enough, it may set the standard for battery swapping in one of the largest countries on Earth. It will certainly cost less than filling up a gas, CNG, LPG tank.

To give the Ape E-City even more appeal, the auto-rickshaw will have a price “in line with that of the gas-fuelled model,” according to Piaggio. Put on that equation the fact that electric vehicles do not require as much maintenance as a combustion-engined equivalent and you may have a winning business case for electric mobility.

We’ll follow the evolution of the Ape E-City in India with a lot of interest. Indian’s will probably ride it proudly. If only the Nano was an EV...