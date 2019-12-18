How would these new vehicles do in their respective market segments?
When people see Tesla, they think the leading company's goal was to sell cars. That is just part of the idea. Actually, its most important objective was to make other companies try to compete with it. It has already done so in premium cars. It is now preparing to follow the strategy in trucks, but what about tractors and other farm machinery? Motorcycles? Buses? Flying cars? This is what the guys at Budget Direct tried to figure out with these renderings.
The Australian website has created nine examples of vehicles it would like to see Tesla producing. If you are curious to discover which they are, go ahead and make your bets: Will Tesla ever attempt to produce them? We have organized them in a likelihood order: from the least likely to ever be produced to the ones with the best manufacturing odds. And…