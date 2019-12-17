Nissan announced that the LEAF model for the 2020 model year (available from February) will get several upgrades, including improved driver assistance technologies and new connected features.

For those eager to know whether there will be a battery or motor upgrade, we can say no, not this time.

Nissan listed:

improvements to the LEAF’s ProPILOT driver assistance technology and the ProPILOT Park feature

the introduction of Nissan’s Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention system



EV NissanConnect navigation system’s 9-inch screen now comes standard (plus better viewing of maps and menus as well as a more user-friendly interface)

new body color options (Vivid Blue and Stealth Gray), and all trim levels come with a shark fin antenna as standard.

At this point, there is no info about similar changes in other markets like Europe and North America, but it's possible.

Here are the details:

Driver assistance systems ProPILOT now offers even more vehicle controllability to reduce driver fatigue and stress. ProPILOT’s speed control has been optimized, especially to provide smoother braking in various conditions for a comfortable, relaxing drive. The system can maintain the driver’s set speed on inclined roadways and balance powertrain output when returning to flatter road surfaces. ProPILOT Park controls have been fine-tuned to reduce the time it takes to park the car in a garage, or to pull forward into a parking space, by 20%.3 ProPILOT Park can assist with all parking maneuvers including acceleration, braking, steering, gear shifting and the parking brake. For the first time on a Nissan EV, the LEAF now also comes with Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention4, designed to help prevent collisions when changing lanes. The LEAF will also be equipped with Canto, Nissan’s signature projected sound that assists the awareness level of pedestrians and others that the EV is approaching when it’s being driven at city speeds or reversing. Originally introduced at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the sound debuted on the latest Japan-market Nissan Serena. New NissanConnect services and content Nissan Door to Door Navigation, which pairs your smartphone and the car’s navigation system to provide seamless directions, now has a specific EV function that displays a recharging plan to help you reach your destination. Map updates can be made over the air. For the first time, the LEAF will come with Docomo in Car Connect®, turning the cabin into a Wi-Fi zone to eliminate smartphone data usage while driving.5 Searching for a destination has been made easier by integrating Google6 search tools, a first for a Nissan car. The Remote My Car Check/Remote Door Lock app checks whether you’ve locked the car – and if you haven’t, lets you do so remotely. An app also lets you check the status of your Nissan – such as speed, location and curfew alert – when it’s being driven by someone else, such as a family member, to ensure their safety and responsibility on the road.

Gallery: Nissan LEAF gets upgrades for Japanese market (2020)

25 Photos

Besides the standard LEAF / LEAF e+, Nissan's subsidiary Autech Japan also upgraded its special Nissan LEAF Autech edition:

In addition to the same ProPILOT, ProPILOT Park and NissanConnect upgrades as the base model LEAF7, the Nissan LEAF Autech will also come in a new body color unique to Autech – the two-tone Aurora Flare Blue Pearl with Super Black roof. This takes the total color options for the Autech edition to seven. Recommended retail prices for the latest Nissan LEAF start at 3,326,400 yen. The Nissan LEAF Autech starts at 4,094,200 yen. NissanConnect service requires a paid annual contract Unit sales calculated by Nissan from December 2010 through October 2019 Nissan calculation Specific grades only Docomo in Car Connect is a registered trademark of NTT Docomo. A separate, optional contract with NTT Docomo is required to use this service (fees apply) Google is a registered trademark of Google LLC Driver assistance technologies available as an option. NissanConnect service requires paid annual contract.