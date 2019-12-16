Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made mention of the fact that Tesla would eventually produce an electric pickup truck there have been numerous comparisons to the Ford F-150, and some to the Ram 1500. Why?

The answer is pretty obvious here. The F-150 is (and has been for years) the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S., as well as one of the best-selling vehicles of all time. The Ram is next in line this year in terms of sales, but it's still some ~200,000 copies behind the F-150's 600,000+ trucks sold.

Even following the official reveal of the Tesla Cybertruck, discussion and matchups pit it against the F-150. Not to mention Tesla itself used an F-150 in the unveiling ceremony, which caused much controversy for many reasons. Now that we've learned the Tesla truck will be classified as a medium-duty vehicle, more along the lines of the F-250, comparisons to the light-duty truck make even less sense.

Our own Tom Moloughney joins Alex Guberman (E for Electric) to discuss the topic at length. Check it out and then let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube: