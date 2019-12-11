To say that electric pickup trucks will be instant leaders in the segment would be a huge stretch. There's a reason OEMs are taking their time here. Kim from Like Tesla is honest to admit that it's going to be a long time before the transition plays out.

With that said, Tesla already clearly tops the EV market on a global level, and if any company is going to make waves, it's arguable (if not almost certain) that it's going to be the Silicon Valley automaker.

Coverage of the Tesla Cybertruck hasn't let up even in the slightest since the all-electric behemoth's official debut, which happened three weeks ago. Why is this "ugly" and "polarizing" Tesla vehicle, which many say will never make it to market, generating such incredible interest?

Kim argues that the Cybertruck may change the auto industry as we know it. More specifically, this Tesla truck, with its head-turning design and otherworldly specs seems poised to lead the transition.

Kim made a nice chart so that we can more easily compare the Tesla Cybertruck to not only the current segment leader but also upcoming all-electric pickup truck competitors:

Take some time to watch the brief video above and read Kim's details below. Then, we'd love to know your take on the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as that of the future of the segment. Will Tesla's impact be as monumental as some are suggesting? Once the shock and "newness" wears off, will the Cybertruck sort of fade away like the Tesla Semi and next-gen Roadster?

