Can these Teslas top a Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320?
The Tesla Model S proved to the world years ago that all-electric vehicles can deliver incredible acceleration. This is due not only to the instant torque of electric powertrains, but also Tesla's use of advanced software, large battery packs, and state-of-the-art EV motor and battery technology.
Not surprisingly, the Silicon Valley automaker's Model X crossover and Model 3 midsize sedan have proven themselves at the strip as well. In this particular case, DragTimes pits Performance versions of the two Teslas against the legendary Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320.
The Challenger is a dedicated, gas-powered drag car and, according to DragTimes, "the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available."
Despite its supreme racing prowess, much like Tesla vehicles, the Challenger offers plenty of seating room in both rows, as well lots of cargo space. However, in its standard configuration, it only comes with a driver's seat to reduce weight. Fortunately, just $1 will get you a front passenger seat and rear seats.
Sadly, unlike the Teslas, the Challenger is far from efficient. In fact, owners of the car actually have to pay a gas guzzler tax, which is added to the car's purchase price.
Without further ado, check out the video to see which car prevails.
Video Description via DragTimes on YouTube:
DEDICATED DRAG CAR vs Tesla Model 3 & Model X Performance 1/4 Mile
We race the Dodge Challenger R/T 1320 vs the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model X Performance down the 1/4 mile at Palm Beach International Raceway
