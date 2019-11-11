Who better than IEV's good friend Sasha Anis from Mountain Pass Performance to put the Tesla Model 3 Performance up on the dyno and brief us on the impact of state-of-charge (SOC) on total horsepower? Anis has become our go-to guy when it comes to sharing dyno tests with you.

Fortunately, he was finally able to get an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 up on the Dynapack hub dyno. Despite some concerns about whether it would work out well — added to the fact that the Tesla was able to exceed the dyno's limits — Anis was able to record and share some valuable data.

It comes as no surprise to those "in the know" that the Model 3 simply doesn't put out as much power at a low state of charge as it does when the battery is full. However, it's interesting to look at the detailed analysis.

Anis reveals that from 75-95% SOC, the impact on horsepower is negligible. However, once you get below a 75% SOC, performance begins to take a more exponential hit. Diving deeper reveals:

"The drop from 75% to 45% – a 30% drop in SOC (only 5% more than the example above) – results in a massive 64 horsepower difference! So it’s pretty clear that if you’re trying to put in some good times on the track, don’t bother unless your SOC is above 75%."

Check out the full video above. Also, you can read the video description below and follow the link to an article that dives a bit deeper into the details.

While we don't think that horsepower degradation is a cause for concern for most daily driving, it's important to point out that it certainly is present. Let us know what you think in the Comments below.

Video Description via Sasha Anis on YouTube: