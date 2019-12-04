According to BloombergNEF (BNEF) research, this year the average EV battery pack prices decreased to around $156/kWh, which is some 87% less than it was in 2010 (over $1,100/kWh).

Since it's an average, some battery packs might already be significantly less expensive than that already today.

BloombergNEF explains that the main reason behind the most recent decrease are:

increasing order size

growth in battery electric vehicle sales

the continued penetration of high energy density cathodes

While the near-term factors to further make the packs more affordable are:

new pack designs (simpler, standardized for many models)

falling manufacturing costs (new equipment, new methods, localized plants)

$100/kWh in 2023

The future is bright as BloombergNEF forecast $100/kWh average (on a pack level) around 2023, and less than that from 2024.

"BNEF’s 2019 Battery Price Survey, published today at the BNEF Summit in Shanghai, predicts that as cumulative demand passes 2TWh in 2024, prices will fall below $100/kWh. This price is seen as the point around which EVs will start to reach price parity with internal combustion engine vehicles. However, this varies depending on the region of sale and vehicle segment. The report further examines in detail how manufacturers and automakers alike can continue to reduce prices."

James Frith, BNEF’s senior energy storage analyst and author of the report, said: “According to our forecasts, by 2030 the battery market will be worth $116 billion annually, and this doesn’t include investment in the supply chain. However, as cell and pack prices are falling, purchasers will get more value for their money than they do today.”

The longer horizon gives us hope for even better prices of $61/kWh around 2030, based on the assumption of technological breakthroughs:

"The path to achieving $100/kWh by 2024 looks promising, even if there will undoubtedly be hiccups along the way. There is much less certainty on how the industry will reduce prices even further, from $100/kWh down to $61/kWh by 2030. This is not because it is impossible but rather that there are a variety of options and paths that can be taken. As we get closer to the second half of the 2020s energy density at the cell and pack level will play a growing role, as it allows for more efficient use of materials and manufacturing capacity. New technologies like silicon or lithium anodes, solid state cells and new cathode materials will be key to helping cost reductions play out."

Source: BloombergNEF