The EVbox upgraded production facility in France will be able to supply 5,000 DC fast chargers annually.
EVBox (part of the French energy company ENGIE), recently has reopened a renovated and upgraded production facility for EV fast charging stations in Bordeaux, France.
The site was acquired in July 2018 as part of an acquisition of French fast charging manufacturer EVTronic, which at the time delivered 700 DC fast chargers. Under EVbox, the number increased to over 1,500 in November 2019.
After the upgrade, EVbox will be able to triple output, up to 450 units/month by 2020 and 5,000 annually. The number include all DC fast chargers - also the ultra-fast ones with output of 350 kW.
Production potential of thousands of chargers from just a single company suggest that there is high demand expected on the horizon.
The expansion will add about 80-100 jobs to the region according to EVbox, which already employs 120 at the facility. That's a positive sign, especially as the automotive industry is cutting jobs.
Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of EVBox said:
"Our industry is growing rapidly, and especially as of 2020 we expect a massive increase in the demand for EV charging solutions. With our newly renovated facility in Bordeaux, we have more than tripled our production capacity of fast-charging stations up to 5000 units per year. We will continue to expand our product range, while also increasing investments in R&D to maintain a high output of new technologies and innovations."