EVBox (part of the French energy company ENGIE), recently has reopened a renovated and upgraded production facility for EV fast charging stations in Bordeaux, France.

The site was acquired in July 2018 as part of an acquisition of French fast charging manufacturer EVTronic, which at the time delivered 700 DC fast chargers. Under EVbox, the number increased to over 1,500 in November 2019.

After the upgrade, EVbox will be able to triple output, up to 450 units/month by 2020 and 5,000 annually. The number include all DC fast chargers - also the ultra-fast ones with output of 350 kW.

Production potential of thousands of chargers from just a single company suggest that there is high demand expected on the horizon.

The expansion will add about 80-100 jobs to the region according to EVbox, which already employs 120 at the facility. That's a positive sign, especially as the automotive industry is cutting jobs.

Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of EVBox said: