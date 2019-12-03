Citroën to finally join Peugeot, DS and Opel/Vauxhall with its first BEV, based on the eCMP platform.

The topic of the first new all-electric Citroën passenger cars since the Citroën C-Zero (a rebadged Mitsubishi i-MIEV) is back and the most serious candidate is the Citroën C4 Cactus hatchback.

The C4 Cactus is expected to get a successor in 2020 (possibly also a new name) and an all-electric version will be offered using eCMP platform, alongside conventional powertrain versions.

"Citroen will add a full-electric version of the C4 Cactus successor when the compact hatchback is renewed next year, CEO Linda Jackson said."

It means that we should expect a 50 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor, just like in case of other PSA models:

It's not yet known when we will see the C4 Cactus successor as a BEV, but maybe 2021?

The French brand is now busy launching its plug-in hybrid C5 Aircross model (based on the EMP2 platform), a first step to electrify the entire lineup by 2025.

Source: Automotive News