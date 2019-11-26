Valmet Automotive, as promised, has started large-scale production of automotive lithium-ion battery packs in Salo/Finland, in a former Nokia plant.

We know that the company has selected CATL as a lithium-ion battery cell partner, but there is no info about who is are the customers and no info about the volume.

"The battery plant project has progressed on schedule, and with the ramp up of production volumes, Valmet Automotive will continue recruiting more employees to the Salo plant. Valmet Automotive have today completed the first battery packs destined for customer deliveries from the Salo plant, after exhaustive testing of the production system and product quality. After the production start, the volumes will be gradually increased until the planned production level is reached early next year."

"In Salo, Valmet Automotive has conversed a former cell phone manufacturing plant completely to meet the requirements of high-volume automotive battery pack production. The work has included building new facilities for logistics and the construction of production lines. The project has progressed with speed, as the construction work started in May 2019." "Valmet Automotive continues recruitments for the Salo battery plant. As production at the plant ramps up, the number of plant employees is expected to reach over 300 next year."

Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive said: