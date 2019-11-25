Volkswagen extends and deepens its strategic mobility partnership with the city of Hamburg, which will result in the launch of the WeShare "free-floating" car sharing system.

The plan is to offer more than 1,000 Volkswagen e-Golf and Volkswagen e-up! (exact proportions were not disclosed) from Spring 2020, which at a later stage will be joined by the all-new Volkswagen ID.3.

"The WeShare rollout is scheduled for spring 2020. The fleet will comprise over 1,000 e-Golf and e-up! During the course of next year, they will be joined by the first all-electric ID.3 models. As in Berlin, WeShare in Hamburg will operate based on a free-floating system – in other words, there are no fixed collection points, in order to offer customers maximum flexibility and availability."

Interestingly, there are now also around 1,000 public charging points in Hamburg.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen launched WeShare car-sharing in Berlin, with plans to offer 2,000 all-electric cars.

Phillip Reth, CEO of Volkswagen WeShare:

“After Berlin, Hamburg is the second city in Germany where we are offering people a 100% local emission-free electric fleet for their individual everyday mobility. The city offers excellent conditions for this. Apart from providing a significant number of vehicles in Hamburg, we are also planning to establish competitive operations in the city.”

Additionally, by the end of this year, MAN will deliver 20 all-electric buses for Hamburg’s public transport.